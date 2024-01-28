Cameroon's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and his teammates leave the pitch after the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 Round Of 16: Nigeria Beat Cameroon, Angola Trump Namibia To Advance To Quarter-Finals - In Pics
Nigeria fans chanted Victor Osimhen's name as the Super Eagles progressed to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating old rivals Cameroon 2-0. Ademola Lookman scored both goals, the first created by Osimhen, and the second set up by Calvin Bassey after a free kick in the last minute. But the fans' hero was Osimhen, who produced a tireless performance of running, attacking and harrying the Cameroon defenders, reports Associated Press. Osimhen also helped in defense on the few occasions it was needed. Elsewhere, Gelson Dala scored twice and set up another goal to fire Angola into the quarter-finals after beating neighbours Namibia 3-0. Both teams played the second half with 10 players in Bouake.
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, right, challenges Cameroon's Moumi Ngamaleu during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Cameroon's head coach Rigobert Song talks to his players during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Ola Aina, left, heads the ball during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen after scoring his sides first goal during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Ola Aina, left, watches as Cameroon's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, down, challenges Nigeria's Victor Osimhen during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Moses Simon, right, challenges Cameroon's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, left, during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Fans cheer prior the start of the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
