Sports

Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 Round Of 16: Nigeria Beat Cameroon, Angola Trump Namibia To Advance To Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Nigeria fans chanted Victor Osimhen's name as the Super Eagles progressed to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating old rivals Cameroon 2-0. Ademola Lookman scored both goals, the first created by Osimhen, and the second set up by Calvin Bassey after a free kick in the last minute. But the fans' hero was Osimhen, who produced a tireless performance of running, attacking and harrying the Cameroon defenders, reports Associated Press. Osimhen also helped in defense on the few occasions it was needed. Elsewhere, Gelson Dala scored twice and set up another goal to fire Angola into the quarter-finals after beating neighbours Namibia 3-0. Both teams played the second half with 10 players in Bouake.