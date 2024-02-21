Sports

CK Nayudu Trophy: Andhra’s Vamshhi Krrishna Slams Six Sixes In An Over - Watch

Krrishna hit 10 maximums and nine fours in his innings that helped Andhra post 378 runs in the first innings

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 21, 2024

Representative Image Photo: (File)
info-icon

Indian cricket has seen some great feats over the years. One of them is batting landmarks and the one that everyone fondly remembers is Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad's over at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. (More Cricket News)

West Indies batting legend Sir Gary Sobers was the first person to achieve the feat in a competitive match. He reached this landmark in a County Championship for Nottinghamshire in 1968 where Sobers hit Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash for six sixes in an over. However, Ravi Shastri was the first Indian to hit six maximums in an over in 1985 when Bombay played Baroda.

Advertisement

South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs became the first batter to hit six sixes in an over of an international cricket match. And now, Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra Pradesh has etched his name in the list. He achieved this feat during a CK Nayudu Trophy match.

One of the doyen's of domestic cricket, Bengal's Manoj Tiwary said goodbye to his 'beloved 22 yards' after leading his state to a comprehensive win over Bihar in Ranji Trophy 2024. - Screengrab (BCCI.tv)
Five Stalwarts Leave Massive Void To Fill In Indian Domestic Cricket

BY PTI

Advertisement

"6 sixes in an over alert! Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa," the BCCI wrote in a post along with the video.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Krrishna hit 10 maximums and nine fours in his innings that helped Andhra post 378 runs in the first innings. Railways, in reply, posted a mammoth 865/9 in 231 overs. The match ended in a draw.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement