Indian cricket has seen some great feats over the years. One of them is batting landmarks and the one that everyone fondly remembers is Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad's over at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. (More Cricket News)
West Indies batting legend Sir Gary Sobers was the first person to achieve the feat in a competitive match. He reached this landmark in a County Championship for Nottinghamshire in 1968 where Sobers hit Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash for six sixes in an over. However, Ravi Shastri was the first Indian to hit six maximums in an over in 1985 when Bombay played Baroda.
South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs became the first batter to hit six sixes in an over of an international cricket match. And now, Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra Pradesh has etched his name in the list. He achieved this feat during a CK Nayudu Trophy match.
"6 sixes in an over alert! Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa," the BCCI wrote in a post along with the video.
Watch the video here:
Krrishna hit 10 maximums and nine fours in his innings that helped Andhra post 378 runs in the first innings. Railways, in reply, posted a mammoth 865/9 in 231 overs. The match ended in a draw.