Chennai Open WTA: Magda Linette, Katie Swann, Nadia Podoroska Win

Third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland thrashed Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia 6-2, 6-0 to storm into the last eight of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Chennai on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Linette was joined in the quarterfinals by Britain's Katie Swann, a 7-6 (5), 6-2 winner over giant-killer Anastasia Gasanova.

Swann overcame the challenge of her Russian opponent, who gave it her all in the first set though she appeared to be injured.

Linette will battle it out against Canada's Rebecca Marino, the seventh seed, in the last eight on Friday.

Nadia Podoroska of Argentina knocked out fourth-seeded Tatjana Maria in a close three-setter. Podoroska won 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) in two hours and 46 minutes.

Podoroska did well to rally after being outplayed in the opening set against Maria, a Wimbledon semi-finalist earlier this year.

Maria who had trounced Indian No.1 Ankita Raina in her opening match, continued her good form and appeared set for a win and a spot in the last eight. However, the Argentine seemed to have different ideas.

The deciding set was a see-saw affair with fortunes fluctuating and Podoroska held serve to take a 6-5 lead and put the pressure on the experienced German.

However, Maria held on to push it into the tie-breaker. And, she rushed to a 5-1 lead before the Argentine fought back again and edged out her opponent 8-6.

The singles draw has already seen the top-seed Alison Riske-Amritraj beaten in round 1 by Gasanova, while No.5 and No. 6 seeds had also bowed out.

The Indian duo of Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Kaur Thandi were outclassed by the top-seeded Canadian-Brazilian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefanie 0-6, 3-6 to end the home interest in the tournament.

The quarterfinals will see Swan take on Nao Hibino (Japan) and Podoroska clash with Eugenie Bouchard, a wild card entrant.

Results: Singles (2nd round): Magda Linette beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 6-0; Katie Swan (GBR) beat Anastasia Gasanova 7-6, 6-2; Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Doubles (Quarterfinals): Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and Luisa Stefanie (Brazil) beat Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Kaur Thandi (India) 6-0. 6-3; Peangtran Plipuech (Thailand) and Moyuka Uchijima (Japan) beat Justina Mikulskyte (Lithuania) and Emily Webley-Smith (GBR) 6-2, 6-0; Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalmidze (Georgia) beat Arianne Hartono (Holland) and Olivia Tjandramulia (Aus) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.