Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Chelsea FC Sale Nears Completion As Portugal Gives Nod To Roman Abramovich

Besides that of British government, Roman Abramovich also needed Portugal's approval as he holds the passport of the country.

Chelsea FC Sale Nears Completion As Portugal Gives Nod To Roman Abramovich
The English Premier League approved the sale of Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea on Tuesday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 9:24 pm

The Portuguese government has given its authorization for the sale of Chelsea by Roman Abramovich, who as a Portuguese passport holder needed its approval. (More Football News)

The decision by Portugal was announced on Thursday, a day after the British government approved the sale of Chelsea by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Portugal's rubber stamp was also needed for the deal worth 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) — the highest price ever for a sports team — to go through.

Related stories

Jose Mourinho's 5th European Title To 'Remain Immortal' At AS Roma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out For 7-8 Months After Knee Surgery

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Admits He's Not Immune To Pressure Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final

“The two competent national authorities, the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of finance, gave the green light to the request received from Roman Abramovich for a humanitarian waiver, allowing the English club to be transacted,” the Portuguese government said in a statement.

The government in Lisbon said its backing of the sale hinged on “the guarantee given by the British authorities that the proceeds from the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes, not directly or indirectly benefiting the owner of the club, which is on the European Union sanctions list.”

It added that its position received the backing of the European Commission.

Abramovich gained Portuguese citizenship in 2021 thanks to a law that offered to naturalize the descendants of Sephardic Jews who were forced to leave the Iberian Peninsula centuries before.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by British and European authorities over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. British and Portuguese authorities had to ensure the oligarch would not profit from the enforced sale of the club.

Abramovich's assets were frozen in March and Chelsea has been operating under a British government license which expires on Tuesday.

The English Premier League approved the sale of the 2021 European champion on Tuesday.

The buyers of the London-based club are led by Todd Boehly who, besides being part owner of the MLB's Dodgers, also has minority stakes in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Tags

Sports Football European Commission Los Angeles Lakers Roman Abramovich Todd Boehly Portugal Chelsea (Football) Vladimir Putin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read