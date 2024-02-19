Live Streaming Details:

Where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs. Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians vs. Rangers Riders matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?

Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 both the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.