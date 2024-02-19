The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is set to host a crucial match tomorrow between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers. In their last ten matches, the Khulna Tigers have won five, amassing ten points. On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers are currently fourth in the standings, just behind Fortune Barishal, having played eleven games and earned twelve points. (More Cricket News)
In their previous game, the Khulna Tigers defeated Durdanto Dhaka by five wickets, while Chattogram Challengers emerged victorious against Durdanto Dhaka by ten runs in an exciting encounter.
Both teams will face each other at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, each hoping to maintain their winning streaks. The day's second game is scheduled to take place at the same venue and will showcase the Comilla Victorians, who currently hold the second position in the table, and the Rangpur Riders, who currently lead the table. In their last match on February 16th, the Rangpur Riders defeated the Chattogram Challengers by a margin of 18 runs.
On the other hand, the Comilla Victorians lost their match against the Sylhet Strikers on February 19th by 12 runs. The Comilla Victorians include all-rounders Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan, pinch hitter Iftikhar Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, and Noor Ahmed in their lineup.
Live Streaming Details:
Where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs. Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians vs. Rangers Riders matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 both the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
When will the Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians Vs Rangpur Riders matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
Both the matches will be played on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers will begin at 1:00 PM whereas Comilla Victorians Vs Rangpur Riders will start at 6:00 PM IST.
Chattogram Challengers vs. Khulna Tigers Squads:
Chattogram Challengers: Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Squads:
Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.
Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan (c/wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad