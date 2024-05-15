Sports

Champions League: Postecoglou Rues Missed Chances Against City As Son Squanders Decisive Opportunity

Spurs needed three points to take the Premier League's top-four race to the final day but were undone by Pep Guardiola's side, who moved within touching distance of another top-flight title

Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by Tottenham's finishing on Tuesday
info_icon

Ange Postecoglou was left to rue missed chances as Tottenham's Champions League hopes were ended after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. (More Football News)

Spurs needed three points to take the Premier League's top-four race to the final day but were undone by Pep Guardiola's side, who moved within touching distance of another top-flight title.

Erling Haaland's routine tap-in from Kevin De Bruyne's brilliance after 51 minutes proved a cruel blow before the City striker's stoppage-time penalty sealed a decisive three points.

NYCFC's recent character has delighted head coach Nick Cushing. - null
Philadelphia Vs New York City, MLS: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments

BY Stats Perform

It could have been a different story, though, if Stefan Ortega – on as a second-half substitute for Ederson – did not deny Heung-min Son's gilt-edged chance following Manuel Akanji's error.

The City goalkeeper denied the onrushing Spurs forward when one-on-one with the visitors 1-0 up, and Postecoglou acknowledged his side failed to seize their opportunities.

"We lost the game so it was a missed chance for three points," the frustrated Tottenham manager told Sky Sports.

"We had the opportunities and we had to punish them. It was a tight game and in the big moments we were not able to capitalise and they were.

"I thought we were in the game the whole time, even at 1-0 we had a great chance to go level.

"In the second half we were chasing the game so they got a little more space but I thought we were well in it up until that point [the second goal]."

Spurs' loss proved Aston Villa's gain as Unai Emery's side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, ending a 41-year absence after last featuring in the European Cup in 1982-83.

Postecoglou found it hard to seek the immediate positives, having watched Tottenham fall short and inadvertently damage rivals Arsenal's title hopes in the process.

"We lost the game so I am disappointed," the Australian added, before responding to whether any pride could be taken. 

"Not right now because we have lost. We will assess the season, still one more game to go, one more game against Sheffield United and we need to make sure we win.

"I think wherever you finish is a fair reflection of where you are at."

Tottenham will finish outside the top four for the fourth time in the last five seasons, after finishing in the Champions League spots in Mauricio Pochettino’s final four full campaigns in charge (2015-16 to 2018-19).

Postecoglou acknowledged there is still work to do to catch up with England's perennial champions City.

Asked how his side measure up to Guardiola's men, he said: Nothing earth-shattering that I didn't know before the game. We still have some work to do. We need to do some work to catch up."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman: In-Laws Deny Dowry Demand Allegations
  2. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
  3. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
  5. Portion Of 'Dangerous' Building Collapses In Thane; 6 Persons Rescued
Entertainment News
  1. Kajol Shares 'Wednesday Wisdom', Shows 'Depth' Of Her Character
  2. 'MasterChef India Tamil’ Introduces 'ASMR' Challenge, Tests Culinary Sounds
  3. 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed
  4. Richa Chadha's Early Pregnancy Cravings Were All About 'Tomatoes And Kombucha'
  5. Hina Khan Wishes She Didn't Have To Shoot On First Two Days Of Her Periods
Sports News
  1. Italian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Bows Out With Pre-Quarterfinal Loss
  2. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Semi-Finals, Daniil Medvedev Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  4. Team India's Head Coach Hunt: Laxman in Contention To Succeed Dravid, Gambhir's Interest Awaited
  5. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup