Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Canada Vs Iran Friendly In Vancouver Ill-advised, Says PM Justin Trudeau

Preparing for their first FIFA World Cup since 1986, Canada host Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Canada Vs Iran Friendly In Vancouver Ill-advised, Says PM Justin Trudeau
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall greet Canada's Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on, in St. John's, May 17, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 11:40 am

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says next month’s soccer exhibition between his nation and Iran is ill-advised. (More Football News)

Preparing for its first World Cup since 1986, Canada hosts Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“This was a choice by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau said Tuesday. “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada. But that’s something that the organizers are going to have to explain.”

Related stories

UEFA Europa League Final: Glasgow Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt Look To End Decades-long Title Drought In Europe

English Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Push Title Race To The End With Win Over Southampton - In Pics

Live Streaming Of Gokulam Kerala FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed.

Canada Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal government has said Canada’s priority “is to seek answers and pursue justice by holding Iran accountable and pursuing reparations, while continuing to provide the families and loved ones of the victims with the support they need.”

Canada also plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

No 21 Iran starts Group B against fifth-ranked England on Nov. 21, meets Wales, Scotland or Ukraine four days later and closes the first round against the 15th-ranked United States on Nov. 29.

Tags

Sports Football International Friendly Canada National Football Team Iran National Football Team Justin Trudeau FIFA World Cup 2022 Vancouver
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read