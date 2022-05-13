Friday, May 13, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Preparation: Canada Host Iran In Friendly Match On June 5

38th-ranked Canada open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against second-ranked Belgium on November 23 in Group F.

The friendly match between Canada and Iran takes place in Vancouver. Twitter/@CanadaSoccerEN

Updated: 13 May 2022 10:35 am

Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with an exhibition against Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia. (More Football News)

Canada plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. The match against Iran was announced Thursday.

Number 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on November 23, plays number 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

Number 21 Iran starts Group B against fifth-ranked England on November 21, meets Wales, Scotland or Ukraine four days later and closes the first round against the 15th-ranked United States on November 29.

Canada beat Iran 1-0 in April 2001 at Cairo and Iran won 1-0 in 1997 at Toronto and 1999 at Edmonton, Alberta. The Canadians have played just two teams from outside their region since John Herdman took over as coach in January 2018: a 1-0 loss to Iceland in January 2020 and a 1-0 win over New Zealand in March 2018.

