India's Unnati Hooda is up against Canadian Badminton player, Michelle Li in the second round of the Arctic Open 2024 at Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday. (More Badminton News)
The winner of the contest will enter the quarter-final round of the tournament where she will face the winner of the Zhang Yi Man vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung contest.
Unnati Hooda Vs Michelle Li, Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming Details
When and where will Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 take place?
The Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the Arctic Open 2024 will take place at Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday, 10th October 2024. The match will start at 02:20 pm IST.
Where and how to watch the live broadcast of the Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 in India?
The Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live telecasted in India on the Sports18-3, Sports18-1 and Sports18-1HD TV channels.
Where and how to watch the live stream of the Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 in India?
The Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema in India. Fans can watch the matches through the JioCinema website or application.