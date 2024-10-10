Badminton

Unnati Hooda Vs Michelle Li, Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Match

Unnati Hooda is set to clash with Michelle Li in round 2 of the Arctic Open 2024 in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the women's singles badminton match

unnati hooda X bikash chand katoch
Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda. Photo: X | Bikash Chand Katoch
India's Unnati Hooda is up against Canadian Badminton player, Michelle Li in the second round of the Arctic Open 2024 at Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Hooda defeated Brazil's Juliana Viana Vieira in the opening round to set a meeting with world no. 32 in the second round. Li, on the other hand, defeated Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu in the first round.

Michelle defeated Sindhu in straight sets whereas Hooda won her match in the third set.

The winner of the contest will enter the quarter-final round of the tournament where she will face the winner of the Zhang Yi Man vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung contest.

Runner-up Smit Toshniwal, left, and Hooda Unnati on the podium. - null
Odisha Open Badminton: Teenager Hooda Unnati Claims Women's Singles Title

BY PTI

Unnati Hooda Vs Michelle Li, Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming Details

When and where will Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 take place?

The Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the Arctic Open 2024 will take place at Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday, 10th October 2024. The match will start at 02:20 pm IST.

Where and how to watch the live broadcast of the Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 in India?

The Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live telecasted in India on the Sports18-3, Sports18-1 and Sports18-1HD TV channels.

Where and how to watch the live stream of the Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the BWF Arctic Open 2024 in India?

The Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li match in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema in India. Fans can watch the matches through the JioCinema website or application.

