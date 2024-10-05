Badminton

Arctic Open 2024: Schedule, Indians In Fray, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know As Sindhu, Lakshya Return To Action

Keep reading if you want to know everything about the upcoming Arctic Open 2024

2024 Paris Olympic Games Badminton Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia_7
Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

The 2024 Arctic Open is about to start with world's top badminton talent coming to the Scandinavian country of Finland to fight for the title. (More Badminton News)

For Indian fans, the tournament assumes added significance as two of their biggest stars, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are set to be in action for the first time since their Paris Olympics campaign ended. Also, this will be the first event for Sindhu under her new coaching set up of Anup Sridhar and Korean legend Lee Syun Il.

Other Indians too will be in the mix trying to give their best. Keep reading if you want to know everything about the upcoming Arctic Open 2024.

PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Ropes In South Korean Great Lee Hyun Il As Consulting Coach

BY PTI

Arctic Open 2024 schedule

The 2024 Arctic Open begins October 8 with the tournament ending on October 13.

Arctic Open 2024 venue

The 2024 Arctic Open will be held at Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland

Arctic Open 2024 Indians In Action

Men's Singles main draw: Lakshya Sen

Men's Singles qualifying: Kiran George, K Srikanth, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran

Women's Singles main draw: PV Sindhu {6}, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap

Women's Singles qualifying: Unnati Hooda

Women's Doubles main draw: Rituparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda

Mixed Doubles main draw: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Aadya Variyath

Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming

Badminton fans in India can live stream the Arctic Open 2024 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

