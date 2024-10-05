The 2024 Arctic Open is about to start with world's top badminton talent coming to the Scandinavian country of Finland to fight for the title. (More Badminton News)
For Indian fans, the tournament assumes added significance as two of their biggest stars, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are set to be in action for the first time since their Paris Olympics campaign ended. Also, this will be the first event for Sindhu under her new coaching set up of Anup Sridhar and Korean legend Lee Syun Il.
Other Indians too will be in the mix trying to give their best. Keep reading if you want to know everything about the upcoming Arctic Open 2024.
Arctic Open 2024 schedule
The 2024 Arctic Open begins October 8 with the tournament ending on October 13.
Arctic Open 2024 venue
The 2024 Arctic Open will be held at Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland
Arctic Open 2024 Indians In Action
Men's Singles main draw: Lakshya Sen
Men's Singles qualifying: Kiran George, K Srikanth, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran
Women's Singles main draw: PV Sindhu {6}, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap
Women's Singles qualifying: Unnati Hooda
Women's Doubles main draw: Rituparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda
Mixed Doubles main draw: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Aadya Variyath
Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming
Badminton fans in India can live stream the Arctic Open 2024 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, .