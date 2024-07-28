PV Sindhu Vs Kristin Kuuba, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Badminton Match

Two-time Olympic gold medallist PV Sindhu started her 2024 campaign with a thumping victory in straight games over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match, on Sunday, July 28. (More Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, who is vying for a third Olympic medal, took mere 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.
The 10th seeded Indian, who won the silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on World No 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.
When is PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba, Paris Olympics 2024 Group M Match?
The Group M match between PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 31, Wednesday at the La Chapelle Arena.
Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba, Paris Olympics 2024 Group M Match?
The Paris Olympics badminton matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.