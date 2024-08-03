Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Streaming, India At Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch SF Match

Lakshya Sen will be facing Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final of the men's singles event of Badminton in the Paris Olympics 2024. Here are the live streaming and other details of the Sen vs Axelsen match

Lakshya Sen plays against Taiwans Chou Tien-Chen. AP Photo
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen during their men's singles badminton quarter-final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Kin Cheung
info_icon

India's only remaining shuttler in the fray, Lakshya Sen will be up against reigning Olympic champion Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final of the men's singles Badminton event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Lakshya defeated China's Chou Tien-Chen in the quarterfinals in a thrilling contest on Friday to become the first Indian male Badminton player to earn a place in the men's singles semifinals of the Olympics.

Now, Sen has a golden chance to use his good form and win an Olympic medal for India in Badminton. Saina Nehwal (2012) and PV Sindhu (2016, 2021) are the only two Indians to win Olympic medals in Badminton.

Viktor Axelsen is currently ranked number two in the world with 93870 points and has beaten Lakshya eight times before. Sen has only one victory against him that came in the German Open in 2022.

Lakshya Sen in action during his round of 16 men's singles match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the Paris Olympics. - Photo: AP
Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien-Chen QF, Paris Olympics Highlights: SENsational - Indian Shuttler Makes History, Storms Into Semis

BY Minal Tomar

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Men's Singles Semifinal Match Live Streaming Details

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match be played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match will be played on Sunday, August 4 around 12:01 pm IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match be telecast and live-streamed?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  3. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  4. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  5. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Weather: Houses Damaged, Trees Uprooted As Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts Of State
  2. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Operations Continue In Himachal
  3. J&K: 5 Policemen Among 6 Officials Sacked For Narco-Terror Links
  4. Neoliberalism’s Grip On India's Education Budget
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Disposes Pleas Of Co-owners
Entertainment News
  1. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore
  3. Sana Makbul Takes The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize Home: I Came Here To Win, And I Won
  4. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  5. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
US News
  1. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  2. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  3. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  4. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  5. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
World News
  1. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  2. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  3. China Shaanxi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38, Two Dozen Missing
  4. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  5. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh