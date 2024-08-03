India's only remaining shuttler in the fray, Lakshya Sen will be up against reigning Olympic champion Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final of the men's singles Badminton event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Lakshya defeated China's Chou Tien-Chen in the quarterfinals in a thrilling contest on Friday to become the first Indian male Badminton player to earn a place in the men's singles semifinals of the Olympics.
Now, Sen has a golden chance to use his good form and win an Olympic medal for India in Badminton. Saina Nehwal (2012) and PV Sindhu (2016, 2021) are the only two Indians to win Olympic medals in Badminton.
Viktor Axelsen is currently ranked number two in the world with 93870 points and has beaten Lakshya eight times before. Sen has only one victory against him that came in the German Open in 2022.
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Men's Singles Semifinal Match Live Streaming Details
When will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match be played?
The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match will be played on Sunday, August 4 around 12:01 pm IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.
Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, men's singles semifinal match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.