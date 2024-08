Lakshya Sen in action during his round of 16 men's singles match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the pivotal quarter-final between India's Lakshya Sen and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday (August 2). After getting the better of compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16, the 22-year-old Sen is aiming to go all the way at his maiden Games. He is up against the 34-year-old from Chinese Taipei, who is currently ranked 12th in the world. It will be an uphill task, but if there's anyone from India who can do the job, it is perhaps Sen. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sen vs Tien-Chen badminton match, right here.

2 Aug 2024, 08:39:44 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien-Chen Head To Head Lakshya Trails Chen Lakshya Sen faces a stiff challenge against Chou Tien Chen. Chen claimed three of the four previous clashes between these two shuttlers while Lakshya won only once during the All England Open last year.