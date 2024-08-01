Lakshya Sen is the only Indian male shutter left in the fray at the Paris Olympics 2024 after he knocked out his compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16 of men's singles in straight sets to set up a quarterfinal fixture against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen on Friday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Tien-Chen is the top-ranked Taiwanese player with 64567 points and World No. 12 ranking. Sen, on the other hand, is at 19th rank with 55418 points.
Lakshya Sen is in sublime form and will come to the contest after defeating Jonatan Christie and HS Prannoy in his last two matches. Christie is ranked fourth in the world whereas Prannoy is in 13th position.
Sen has a golden opportunity to enter the semifinal of the men's badminton singles. No male Indian player has ever won a Badminton Olympic medal since the inclusion of the sport in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match Live Streaming Details
When will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match be played?
The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match will be played on Friday, August 2 around 6:30 pm IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.
Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.