Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien-Chen Live Streaming, India At Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch

Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien-Chen will clash in the quarterfinal match of the men's singles badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the QF match

Lakshya Sen during his mens singles Round of 16 badminton match. PTI Photo
India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

Lakshya Sen is the only Indian male shutter left in the fray at the Paris Olympics 2024 after he knocked out his compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16 of men's singles in straight sets to set up a quarterfinal fixture against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen on Friday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Tien-Chen is the top-ranked Taiwanese player with 64567 points and World No. 12 ranking. Sen, on the other hand, is at 19th rank with 55418 points.

Lakshya Sen is in sublime form and will come to the contest after defeating Jonatan Christie and HS Prannoy in his last two matches. Christie is ranked fourth in the world whereas Prannoy is in 13th position.

Sen has a golden opportunity to enter the semifinal of the men's badminton singles. No male Indian player has ever won a Badminton Olympic medal since the inclusion of the sport in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

India's Lakshya Sen in action at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - Photo: AP
Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Badminton Highlights, Paris Olympics: 22-Year-Old Aces All-India Battle, Enters Quarter-Finals

BY Jagdish Yadav

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match Live Streaming Details

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match be played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match will be played on Friday, August 2 around 6:30 pm IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match be telecast and live-streamed?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen, men's singles quarterfinal match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  5. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  2. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  3. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
  4. Uran Murder: Woman Had Refused To Go To Bengaluru With Accused, Asked Him To Delete Her Pictures | Probe
  5. 'Khata Khat Nahi, Ab Safa Chatt': Yogi's Message For Akhilesh's SP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  3. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath