India's Lakshya Sen faces Julien Carraggi in a crucial Group L match at the Paris Olympics 2024. The match is scheduled for late Monday evening, July 29 at La Chapelle Arena. (Full Olympic Coverage |More Sports News)
After the withdrawal of Kevin Cordon, Sen's journey in the group stage took an unexpected turn. Cordon's exit transformed Group L into a three-player contest, 'deleting' Sen's progress and making the competition brutal.
Sen, ranked 18th in the world holds a significant ranking advantage over Carraggi, who currently sits at world number 52. Carraggi's Olympic campaign got off to a rocky start with a 2-1 loss to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.
Sen now faces the task of winning his remaining matches against Carraggi on Monday, July 29 and Christie on Wednesday, July 31 to advance to the knockout stage.
Live Streaming: Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match
When to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L match?
Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L match is on Monday, July 29 at 5:30pm IST.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L match in India
The Paris Olympics 2024 matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.