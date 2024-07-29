Badminton

Lakshya Vs Julien, Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Badminton Match

Paris Olympics 2024: Here's live streaming information for Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi, Men's Singles Badminton match

lakshya-sen-india-badminton-player-paris-olympic-games-2024-ap-photo
Lakshya Sen in action during his men's singles Group L match against Kevin Cordon at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). Photo: AP
info_icon

India's Lakshya Sen faces Julien Carraggi in a crucial Group L match at the Paris Olympics 2024. The match is scheduled for late Monday evening, July 29 at La Chapelle Arena. (Full Olympic Coverage |More Sports News)

After the withdrawal of Kevin Cordon, Sen's journey in the group stage took an unexpected turn. Cordon's exit transformed Group L into a three-player contest, 'deleting' Sen's progress and making the competition brutal.

Sen, ranked 18th in the world holds a significant ranking advantage over Carraggi, who currently sits at world number 52. Carraggi's Olympic campaign got off to a rocky start with a 2-1 loss to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

Sen now faces the task of winning his remaining matches against Carraggi on Monday, July 29 and Christie on Wednesday, July 31 to advance to the knockout stage.

Indian men's doubles pair Satwik-Chirag in action. - X | BAI Media
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sat-Chi's Match Cancelled After Opponent Pulls Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming: Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match

When to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L match?

Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L match is on Monday, July 29 at 5:30pm IST.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L match in India

The Paris Olympics 2024 matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

