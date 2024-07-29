Star Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have to wait to continue their Paris Olympics campaign. Their second Group C match against Germany’s Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamsfuss has been cancelled due to Mark’s knee injury. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
As per a statement from Badminton World Federation (BWF), Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury.
“Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel’s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played."
"Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled. As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving in Group C are now considered deleted,” added the statement.
‘Sat-Chi’ started their Paris 2024 rally with a win over France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-17, 21-14 in the men’s doubles Group C match on Saturday.
The unexpected cancellation means Satwik and Chirag's focus now shifts to their final group stage match against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Tuesday. A win is imperative for the Indian pair to secure their place in the quarterfinals.
The Indonesian pair are tough competitors. They have been former world number one and are currently ranked seventh, besides being the bronze medalists at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships and the members of the victorious Indonesia 2020 Thomas Cup Team.
Both pairs have fought each other five times, with an upper hand of the Indian pair by three wins and two losses. In their recent clash at the 2023 Korean Open final, Sat-Chi defeated them.