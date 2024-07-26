Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Kevin Cordon, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

The group stage match between Lakshya Sen and Kevin Cordon at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 27, Saturday. Here's how to watch the badminton matches live

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen. Photo: File
info_icon

The star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's pursuit of maiden Olympic medals will begin tomorrow (July 27, Saturday) at the Paris Games 2024 with a clash against the Guatemalan Kevin Cordon at the La Chapelle Arena. (More Badminton News)

Sen is starting his campaign unseeded after missing the Canada Open title defense due to a visa issue. At the Paris Olympics, he faces a tough draw in Group L with Indonesian rival Jonatan Christie (WR 3), Kevin Cordon (WR 41), and Julien Carragi (WR 52).

Cordon had finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 37-year-old is a four time Olympian representing his nation at the 2008, 2012, 2016 and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Anticipating the challenges ahead, Lakshya Sen has been training day and night. "We have focused a lot on overall improving the game and we had a good time for the last 6-7 weeks where I could really work on all the areas of the game," Sen replied to a PTI query during a virtual interaction a few days ago.

When is Lakshya Sen Vs Kevin Cordon, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match?

The group stage match between Lakshya Sen and Kevin Cordon at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 27, Saturday at the La Chapelle Arena at around 7:10 PM IST.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Kevin Cordon, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match?

The Paris Olympics badminton matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Feroza, Ali Dominate As PAK-W Score 46 In First Six
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  3. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
  4. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  5. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: ZIM Pick Three As Harry Tector Falls Cheaply
Football News
  1. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat
  4. English Premier League: Lindstrom Joins Everton On Loan From Napoli
  5. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
Tennis News
  1. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  5. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  2. NEET UG Revised Scorecard Out: 17 Candidates Share Top Rank, Direct Link Here To Download Result
  3. TN School Van Driver Saves 20 Kids Minutes Before Dying Of Heart Attack; CM Stalin Hails His Act
  4. ‘Scrap NITI Aayog, Bring Back Planning Commission’: Mamata Banerjee's Plea Before PM-Chaired Meet
  5. Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. This Indian Airline Is Making Traveling More Comfortable And Safe For Women; Here’s How
  3. Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle
  4. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  5. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
World News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. This Indian Airline Is Making Traveling More Comfortable And Safe For Women; Here’s How
  3. Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle
  4. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  5. French Train Network Targeted In 'Massive Attack' Hours Before Olympics. What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film