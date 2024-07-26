The star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's pursuit of maiden Olympic medals will begin tomorrow (July 27, Saturday) at the Paris Games 2024 with a clash against the Guatemalan Kevin Cordon at the La Chapelle Arena. (More Badminton News)
Sen is starting his campaign unseeded after missing the Canada Open title defense due to a visa issue. At the Paris Olympics, he faces a tough draw in Group L with Indonesian rival Jonatan Christie (WR 3), Kevin Cordon (WR 41), and Julien Carragi (WR 52).
Cordon had finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 37-year-old is a four time Olympian representing his nation at the 2008, 2012, 2016 and the 2020 Olympic Games.
Anticipating the challenges ahead, Lakshya Sen has been training day and night. "We have focused a lot on overall improving the game and we had a good time for the last 6-7 weeks where I could really work on all the areas of the game," Sen replied to a PTI query during a virtual interaction a few days ago.
When is Lakshya Sen Vs Kevin Cordon, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match?
The group stage match between Lakshya Sen and Kevin Cordon at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held on July 27, Saturday at the La Chapelle Arena at around 7:10 PM IST.
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Kevin Cordon, Paris Olympics 2024 Group L Match?
The Paris Olympics badminton matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.