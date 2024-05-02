India Women Vs Japan Women, Thomas And Uber 2024 Cup Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The Indian women's badminton team faces a tough challenge on Thursday, May 2nd, as they go head-to-head with Japan in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup 2024. This marks the first knockout stage of the tournament, and India will need to bring their A-game to secure a spot in the next round.(More Badminton News)
Entering the tournament without key players like PV Sindhu and Gayatri Gopichand, the Indian team secured a second-place finish in Group A. Now, they face a formidable Japanese team in the quarterfinals, although Japan is not considered a favorite to win the tournament.
The Indian team comfortably defeated minnows Canada and Singapore in its group fixtures but suffered a 5-0 defeat against China. On the other hand, Japan secured easy 5-0 victories against Uganda and Hong Kong. They then clinched the top spot in Group C with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Indonesia.
The Indian women's team is pretty young and was going to be the underdogs, especially against China, which had all the world's top-10 ranked players.
In India vs Japas, talking about Japan, the side is without Akane Yamaguchi but has class players like Aya Ohori.
Live Streaming information for India Women Vs Japan Women
When will India Women vs Japan Women begin?
The Uber Cup India vs Japan will be played in Court 2 at 7 AM IST onwards.
Where to watch India Women vs Japan Women?
The Indian fans can watch the action live from 7:00 AM IST for the women's matches and 2:30 PM IST onwards for the men's matches. The matches will be availabe on Sports18 TV Channel and stream on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also stream on the BWF's YouTube channel.