Badminton

Thomas Cup: India Lose To Indonesia 1-4, Finish Second In Group C

Both India and Indonesia have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the prestigious event after winning their first two matches but the latter will progress to the knockouts as Group C toppers

X |BAI
India's Lakshya Sen in action at the Thomas Cup Group C match against Indonesia's Jonatan Cristine on May 1, 2024. Photo: X |BAI
info_icon

Defending champions India lost to powerhouse Indonesia 1-4 and failed to top their group in the Thomas Cup badminton tournament here on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Both India and Indonesia have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the prestigious event after winning their first two matches but the latter will progress to the knockouts as Group C toppers.

The rematch of the 2022 Thomas Cup final provided Indonesia with a chance to exact revenge for their 0-3 loss in the title clash of the last edition to the same opponents, and they did just that on the back of a clinical display.

India number one in men's singles, HS Prannoy put the team ahead 1-0 after he staged a remarkable comeback to get the better of Anthony Ginting 13-21 21-12 21-12 in the opening match.

In the first men's doubles match, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, the same pair that dashed the Indian pair's hopes at the last All England Championship. Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost 22-24 24-22 21-19 as Indonesia levelled the tie at 1-1.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. - X/screengrab
Lakshya Sen lost to reigning All England Championship men's singles winner Jonatan Christie 18-21 21-16 17-21. The 22-year-old Sen raised hopes when he claimed the second game with his impressive net play, but he could not get past a determined Christie in the decider.

In the fourth match, India's Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost in straight games 22-20 21-11 to fancied Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

In the final match, which was a dead rubber, Kidmabi Srikanth lost to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. Srikanth won the opening game 21-19, but lost the second and third games 22-24 14-21 respectively.

