India Men Vs Indonesia Men, Thomas And Uber 2024 Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs INA Final Group C Clash

The Indian men's team are the defending champions coming into the Thomas Cup and are paired against the likes of Indonesia, Thailand and England. In the 2022 tournament, India defeated Indonesia 3-0 to lift the trophy and will look to repeat the same heroics. (More Badminton News)
India are already through the quarter-finals, after beating England 5-0 in Chengdu, China on Monday. India vs Indonesia tie will decide who finishes as group toppers.
HS Prannoy defeated Harry Huang 21-15 21-15 to give India a 1-0 lead. The star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was stretched to three games by Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the first doubles fixtures before the 2022 World Championship bronze medallists picked up a 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 win in one hour and five minutes.
Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth recorded a 21-16, 21-11 victory over Nadeem Dalvi to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.
The second doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then brushed aside Rory Easton and Alex Green 21-17, 21-19.
In the final match, 24-year-old Kiran George prevailed 21-18, 21-12 over Cholan Kayan to wrap up the fixture.
When and what time does India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 match starts?
India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 will be played on May 1, Wednesday and will start at around 5:00 PM IST
Where to watch India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024 Live In India?
BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 will be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel.
Simultaneously, Indian viewers can watch the live telecast on Sports18 TV Channel and stream on the JioCinema app and website.
Indian men’s badminton team: (Singles) HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George; (Doubles) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek