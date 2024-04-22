Badminton

Spanish Para Badminton Championships: Tarun, Sukant Kadam Secure Gold And Silver

Tarun beat Sukant Kadam 21-13, 16-21, 21-16 at the Spanish Para Badminton tournament. In the semi-finals, Sukant defeated world champion Suhas Yathiraj

File
Spanish Para Badminton gold medallist Tarun. Photo: File
India's Tarun beat compatriot Sukant Kadam to win gold in the SL 4 category at the Spanish Para Badminton tournament in Vitoria, Spain. (More Badminton News)

In the semi-finals, Sukant defeated world champion Suhas Yathiraj.

In SL3 category, Kumar Nitesh, Manoj Sarkar and Jagadesh Dilli secured gold, silver and bronze for India.

Sukant Kadam File Photo - Photo Courtesy: X/ @sukant9993
Para Badminton World Championship: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Reach Semifinals

BY PTI

In the SH 6 category, Sivarajan Solaimalai secured bronze and Nithya Sre silver.

Deep Ranjan and Manoj secured silver while Umesh Vikram and Surya Kant bagged bronze in the men’s doubles SL 3and SL 4 categories.

