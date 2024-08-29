Badminton

India At Paris Paralympics: Para-Shuttler Sukant Kadam Starts With Thrilling Comeback Win

The final score read 17-21 21-15 22-20 in the favour of Sukant.

Sukant-Kadam-paris-Paralympics
Sukant Kadam. Photo: X/SukantKadam.
info_icon

Indian para-shuttler Sukant Kadam was off to a winning star despite trailing after the opening game as he defeated Malaysia's MHS Amin Burhanuddin in the men's singles SL4 group play stage - group B match on Thursday to begin his maiden Paralympics campaign with a hard fought win.  (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Sukant did not start well and went down in the first game 17-21. He managed to put a poor start behind, bouncing back strongly in the second game. He clinched the second game with a score of 21-15 setting the match nicely for the third set.

The decisive set went right down to the wire as both Sukant and Burhanuddin gave their best to find their way into the second round. In the third set, the Malyasian played some great shots to take the lead, but the spirited Indian fought back hard and saved 3 match points to secure an incredible win.

The final score read 17-21 21-15 22-20 in the favour of Sukant.

After the win, an ecstatic Sukant expressed his joy, saying, "Playing at this level, with the crowd cheering for us, is fantastic! I was determined to give it my all, with 100% speed and never giving up. We were prepared for this situation and knew how to handle the pressure and the crowd."

This victory sets the tone for a promising campaign at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun also notched up contrasting wins in their respective opening men’s singles SL4 group matches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
  2. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score: Hosts 97/3 At Lunch; Duckett Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya As Visitors Fightback At Lord's
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
Football News
  1. All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals
  2. Juventus Complete Signing Of Tuen Koopmeiners From Atalanta
  3. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  4. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  5. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IC-814 On Netflix: Throwback To The 1999 Indian Airlines Flight Hijack
  2. What Caused Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue To Collapse | Expert Explains
  3. Kangana Ranaut Slams SAD-A's Simranjit Mann For 'She Can Tell How Rape Happens' Remark
  4. AMMA, The ‘Mother’ Who Failed Its Wards 
  5. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
  2. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign