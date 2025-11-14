Ireland 2-0 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Troy Parrott Revels In 'Best Night Of My Life' After Huge Win

The AZ forward struck twice before the break as Ireland moved three points behind Group F leaders Portugal, and one behind second-placed Hungary, ahead of their final showdown on Sunday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Troy Parrott
Troy Parrott celebrates his second goal with Seamus Coleman
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AZ forward netted a brace to register a famous win for Republic of Ireland

  • Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for the visitors

  • Ireland's win saw them move three points behind Group F leaders Portugal

Troy Parrott described the Republic of Ireland’s hard-fought victory over Portugal as “the best night” of his life after his brace secured a 2-0 win in Dublin.

The AZ forward struck twice before the break as Ireland moved three points behind Group F leaders Portugal, and one behind second-placed Hungary, ahead of their final showdown on Sunday.

Aged 23 years and 282 days, Parrott is the third-youngest player ever to score more than once in a competitive international for Ireland, after David Connolly against Liechtenstein in May 1997 (19 years and 349 days) and Robbie Keane versus Malta in October 1998 (18 years and 98 days).

With a potential play-off spot now within their own hands, Parrott could not contain his emotions after a famous win at the Aviva Stadium.

“This is probably the best night I have had in my entire life, I have no words to describe it,” Parrott told RTE.

“We all know how important this game was for us, particularly after the other result tonight. I am overwhelmed.

ALSO READ | IRE vs POR Match Highlights

“I don't know what words to use, but I am over the moon.”

Ireland’s job was made easier when Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card after he caught Dara O’Shea with an elbow.

Related Content
It was the veteran forward’s first red card in 226 matches for his country, and he seemed to blame the referee for playing into the pre-match comments of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, who claimed Ronaldo controlled the referee.

Hallgrimsson brushed off the accusations, insisting Ronaldo was the only person to blame for the sending off.

“He [Ronaldo] lost his focus a little bit and maybe it was the fans as well,” Hallgrimsson added.

“He was frustrated and reacted in a way he knows he shouldn't.

“He said that to me walking away [about Hallgrimsson's comments about the referee before the game], told me it was a clever thing to do and blamed the referee or whoever for this, but it was just his silly decision to attack our player.”

Published At:
