Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 29. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

india-paris-paralympics-2024-contingent-x
Indian Paris Paralympics 2024 contingent. Photo: X | Paralympic India
info_icon

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will kick-off on Thursday, August 29, and will run till Sunday, September 8, and the sporting festival will feature 549 events across 22 sports. (More Sports News)

Indian para-athletes will be in action on the opening day, with para badminton, para track cycling, para taekwondo, as well as para archery scheduled.

Krishna Nagar, Harvinder Singh, Sarita, Nithya Sre Sumat are a few Indian para-athletes, who will be in Day 1 Paralympics 2024 action. 

India’s Paris Paralympics Schedule For August 29

TIME SPORT EVENT ATHLETE
4:30 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round) Harvinder Singh
4:30 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Sarita
7:30 PM Para-Badminton Men's Singles SH6 (Group Stage) Sivarajan Solaim
7:30 PM Para-Badminton Women's Singles SH6 (Group Stage) Nithya Sre Sumat
7:30 PM Para-Badminton Men's Singles SH6 (Group Stage) Krishna Nagar
8:30 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Shyam Sundar Swami
8:30 PM Para-Archery Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Rakesh Kumar
8:30 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round) Pooja
8:30 PM Para-Taekwondo Women K44-47 Kg Aruna

Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming Details

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 live in India?

Indian fans can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of the Paris Paralympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

