Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will kick-off on Thursday, August 29, and will run till Sunday, September 8, and the sporting festival will feature 549 events across 22 sports. (More Sports News)
Indian para-athletes will be in action on the opening day, with para badminton, para track cycling, para taekwondo, as well as para archery scheduled.
Krishna Nagar, Harvinder Singh, Sarita, Nithya Sre Sumat are a few Indian para-athletes, who will be in Day 1 Paralympics 2024 action.
India’s Paris Paralympics Schedule For August 29
|TIME
|SPORT
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|4:30 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round)
|Harvinder Singh
|4:30 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Sarita
|7:30 PM
|Para-Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6 (Group Stage)
|Sivarajan Solaim
|7:30 PM
|Para-Badminton
|Women's Singles SH6 (Group Stage)
|Nithya Sre Sumat
|7:30 PM
|Para-Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6 (Group Stage)
|Krishna Nagar
|8:30 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Shyam Sundar Swami
|8:30 PM
|Para-Archery
|Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Rakesh Kumar
|8:30 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round)
|Pooja
|8:30 PM
|Para-Taekwondo
|Women K44-47 Kg
|Aruna
Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming Details
Indian fans can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of the Paris Paralympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.