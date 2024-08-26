Other Sports

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil, Krishna Nagar, Sheetal Devi - Listing Down Country's Top Medal Hopes

Ahead of the marquee tournament, here's a look at top para-athletes that will be in medal contention in Paris

Sheetal-Devi-Paris-Paralympics-2024-X-Photo
Sheetal Devi will be a medal contender at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X/19thAGofficial
India's 84-person contingent includes some of the country's best para-athletes, who will hope to add the coveted medal. Check out the biggest medal hopes. (More Sports News)

The Paris Paralympics 2024 is days away from the start and Indian para-athletes will looking to start on another thrilling campaign. The Indian para athletes had put up a stellar show at the Tokyo Olympics and will look to repeat the same in Paris.

India is sending a total of 84 para athletes, it's biggest para contingent ever, and will be representing the nation in 12 disciplines.

Ahead of the marquee tournament, here's a look at top para-athletes that will be in medal contention in Paris -

Sumit Antil (Para Javelin Throw)

Indian para athlete Sumit Antil broke his record thrice in Men's F64 division. He is a gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with a record 68.55m. Moreover, he went on to break his previous record at the 2023 World Para Championships and the Hangzhou Para Asian Games.

Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)

Another medal prospect will be Avani Lekhara who is India's first female Paralympic gold medallist. This feat came at the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 final event when she scored 249.6 to set a Paralympic record. Ahead of Paris event, Lekhara will be a huge favourite to land the gold.

Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

India's Krishna Nagar created history when defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 at the Tokyo Paralympics and win India's second gold medal in the 2020 edition. Nagar will be keen to defend his gold crown but with competition being tough this time around, expect the Indian para athlete to go one step ahead.

Indian para-athlete Sumit Antil. - Photo: X | Sumit Antil
Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Indian para shooter Manish Narwal bagged gold at the 2020 edition in the P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. He topped the charts with a score of 218.2. However, the Paris Paralympics 2024 presents a different competition and the para shooter will have to totally prepared for the challenge up ahead.

Sheetal Devi (Para Archery)

Sheetal Devi won two gold medals at the 2023 Para Asian Games and that makes her a key contender for another gold at the Paris Paralympics.

Manasi Joshi (Para Badminton)

India's female para-badminton athlete Manasi Joshi is a seven-time Badminton World Championship medallist and para-shuttler will look to bring home a gold as India look to put a formidable show at the Paris Paralympics.

