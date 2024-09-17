Badminton

BWF China Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat Bows Out In First Round

Priyanshu Rajawat, the world number 36, was a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title two years ago

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat Photo: File
Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game defeat to Canada's Brian Yang as he made an opening-round exit from the China Open on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

The 22-year-old Indian, who won the Orleans Master last year, went down 13-21 16-21 to his Canadian opponent in a 36-minute men's round-of-32 contest of the Super 1000 tournament.

Rajawat, the world number 36, was a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title two years ago.

World number 40 Kiran George is now the lone Indian challenger left in the men's singles event. He will take on Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto in the round of 32.

China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Prize Money, Seeds, Indian Players - All You Need To Know About BWF 1000 Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian shuttler, who competed at the Paris Olympics including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are giving the tournament, the year's last BWF Super 1000 event, a miss.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly and Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will compete in the women's doubles event while N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy will lead the challenge in mixed doubles competition.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Samiya Imad Farooqui will compete in the women's singles event.

