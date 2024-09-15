China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Prize Money, Seeds, Indian Players - All You Need To Know About BWF 1000 Event

Hot on the heels of Hong Kong's badminton showcase, the China Open 2024 is set to bring yet another set of thrills. Starting September 17, Tuesday, at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium in Jiangsu, the world's best shuttlers will play for the BWF 1000 title glory and a substantial prize purse. (More Badminton News)
The China Open badminton tournament marks the twenty-seventh tournament of the 2024 BWF World Tour. The best thing about this epic event is its substantial prize pool of $2,000,000, making it the largest prize of the season aside from the BWF World Tour Finals.
The winners of the singles events will each receive a generous $140,000, while the champions in the doubles categories will be awarded $148,000.
World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen is the top seed in men's singles at the China Open, coming off a high with his recent victory at the Hong Kong Open 2024, which concluded on Saturday, September 15. In the women's singles, Yue Han claimed the title in Kowloon, Hong Kong. She is seeded sixth in the upcoming BWF event.
Indians Participating At BWF China Open 2024
Men's Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George
Women's Singles: Samiya Imad Farooqui, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles:
Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda
Mixed Doubles: B. Sumeeth Reddy and Nelakurihi Sikki Reddy
Men's Singles Seeds:
Shi Yuqi
Viktor Axelsen
Lee Zii Jia
Li Shifeng
Anders Antonsen
Kodai Naraoka
Jonatan Christie
Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Women's Singles Seeds:
An Se-young
Tai Tzu-ying
Wang Zhiyi
Akane Yamaguchi
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
Han Yue
Aya Ohori
Supanida Katethong
BWF 1000 China Open 2024 Live Streaming:
The live streaming of the BWF 1000 China Open badminton tournament can be done on the official You Tube channel of BWF TV, here. Also on the jio Cinema app and website the BWF matches will be available for live streaming in India.
When is the China Open 2024 BWF 1000 Event?
The BWF 1000 China Open 2024 event will start from September 17 and conclude on September 22.