Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Avinash Sable Breaks Bahadur Prasad's 30-year-old 5000m Indian National Record

Avinash Sable, who also holds the national record in 3000m steeplechase, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds to finish 12th at Sound Running Track Meet.

Avinash Sable Breaks Bahadur Prasad's 30-year-old 5000m Indian National Record
Avinash Sable broke Bahadur Prasad's long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992. Composite: Twitter Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 11:34 am

Top Indian runner Avinash Sable smashed the 30-year-old men's 5000m national record at the Sound Running Track Meet at San Juan Capistrano, California in USA. (More Sports News)

Sable, who also holds the national record in his pet event of 3000m steeplechase and competed in Tokyo Olympics, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds while finishing 12th in the American Meet.

The 27-year-old army man from a humble family in the Beed district of Maharashtra broke Bahadur Prasad's long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

Related stories

Indian Grand Prix 2 Athletics: Avinash Sable Blazes To New 3000m Steeplechase National Record

Tokyo Olympics: Avinash Sable Shatters National Record But Misses Final; Dutee Chand, Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Also Out

Federation Cup: Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Toor Give India Reason To Cheer

Norway's Tokyo Olympics 1500m gold winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the race with a timing of 13:02.03s.

The Sound Running Track Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He did it for the seventh time during the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in March with a time of 8:16.21s. 

He had also set a then national record of 8:18.12s during the Tokyo Olympics. He has already qualified for the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA from July 15 to 24.

"We were planning Avinash to field in both 3000m steeplechase and 5000m in Asian Games as he has medal chance in both events," Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair told PTI.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held from September 10 to 15, were on Friday postponed indefinitely due to surging COVID-19 cases in China.

Tags

Sports Athletics Avinash Sable National Record 5000m Steeplechase World Athletics Championships Asian Games Bahadur Prasad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read