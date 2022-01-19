Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Out Of Men's, Women's Doubles

The Indo-French pair of Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost to the wild card pair of Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia and Treat Huey of Phillippines 6-3 6-7(2) 2-6.

Australian Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza Out Of Men's, Women's Doubles
Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost the match in one hour and 48 minutes. - Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:52 pm

Veteran Indian players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were knocked out of the men's and women's doubles events of the Australian Open respectively, after losing their first round matches in Melbourne on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost in three sets to wild card pair of Chirstopher Rungkat and Treat Huey. They began confidently but lost momentum mid-way to lose 6-3 6-7(2) 2-6 in one hour and 48 minutes.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Ash Barty, Victoria Azarenka, Camila Giorgi Enter 3rd Round

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan Pair Gets Direct Entry

Adelaide ATP: Rohan Bopanna And Ramkumar Ramanathan Beat Top Seeds To Win Title

Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, on the other hand, lost 4-6 6-7(5) to Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in one hour and 37 minutes.

Kichenok was off-colour today as unforced errors kept flowing from her racquet throughout the contest. 

The two Indians are, however, still alive in the first Grand Slam of the season as they will compete in the mixed doubles. Bopanna has teamed up with Croatia's Darija Jurak Schreiber, while Mirza has paired up with American Rajeev Ram.

None of the four Indians, who competed in the singles Qualifiers, made it to the main draw.

Philippines' left-hander Huey's exceptional service games and net play was crucial in the outcome of the men's doubles match, while Indonesian Rungkat, who initially appeared as the weak link, gradually upped his game.

Rungkat's hitting from the baseline improved remarkably as the match wore on.

The Indo-French pair got the first break chance in the fourth game when Bopanna hit a crushing forehand winner past Huey at 15-30 on the serve of Rungkat, who could not put the ball across the net on the next point.

That break positioned Bopanna to serve out the set in the ninth game and he did that with ease, at love, with his booming serves.

Rungkat and Huey came out all guns blazing in the opening game of the second set, attacking Bopanna's serve and earned two breakpoints with a flurry of winners but could convert none.

Both the pairs held serves throughout the second set, which was decided by a tie-breaker. 

In the 11th game, though, Roger-Vasselin and Bopanna earned two break chances but their rivals saved both. It was a winner from Roger-Vasselin and a Rungkat forehand error that put the wild cards 15-40.

The wild card pair reeled off six straight points in tie-breaker from 1-2 to level the match.

The momentum changed dramatically after that with Rungkat and Huey dominating the contest by breaking their rivals with ease. They raced to a 5-1 lead with a double break. The Indonesian then served out the match.

Tags

Sports Tennis Australian Open Australian Open 2022 Grand Slam Rohan Bopanna Sania Mirza
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

SA Vs IND: Disciplined South Africa Beat Lacklustre India by 31 Runs In First ODI

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Captain, 5 Others Test Positive For COVID-19

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Watch ISL Football Match Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold