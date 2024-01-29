Australia Vs England, ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six match Live Streaming:

When will the Australia vs England, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?

The Super Six match between Australia U-19 and England U-19 will be played on January 31, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?

The Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Super Six match will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley in South Africa.

Where to watch the Australia vs England, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024?

The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available for online streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.