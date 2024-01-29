Australia will take on England in their first match of the Super Six on Wednesday. Both teams will try to win and claim a spot in the semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
Australia Vs England, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Australia and England will take on each other in the Super Six match of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming, squad and other details of the AUS U-19 Vs ENG U-19 match
12 out of 16 participating teams are divided into two groups, i.e. Group 1 and Group 2. Each group has six teams. Australia and England are in Group 2 with Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The top two teams from each group will proceed further in the tournament and will play in the semifinals.
Australia won all three matches of the group stage and finished as the table topper in Group C. England, on the other hand, lost one of their match against West Indies by two wickets and finished in third position in Group B.
Both teams will be trying to take a step towards the semifinals. Australia will play West Indies in their next Super Six match whereas England will take on Zimbabwe.
ALSO READ: England Pass 'Test' Of Character, Put Bazball Into Action In India
Squads:
Hugh Weibgen (c), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon (wk), Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley
Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein (vc), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie
When will the Australia vs England, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Super Six match between Australia U-19 and England U-19 will be played on January 31, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Australia vs England, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 be played?
The Australia U-19 vs England U-19 Super Six match will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley in South Africa.
Where to watch the Australia vs England, Super Six match at the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024?
The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available for online streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.