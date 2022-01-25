Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Australia Open 2022: Sania Mirza's Swansong Appearance Ends With Quarterfinal Loss

Sania Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player. She won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.

Two of Sania Mirza's six Grand Slam titles have come at the Australian Open. - File Photo

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 2:12 pm

Trailblazing India tennis star Sania Mirza’s swansong appearance at the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss to local pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles event in Melbourne on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, lost the match 4-6, 6-7 to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler in one hour 30 minutes.

The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.

She was aiming to add a second Australian Open mixed doubles title to her kitty after making a first round exit in the women’s doubles event last week.

The Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for Mirza, who recently announced that she will retire at the end of this season. Two of her six Grand Slam titles have come at the Australian Open. 

Apart from winning the mixed doubles title in 2009 with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi, Mirza also collected to the women’s doubles trophy alongside Swiss great Martina Hingis in 2016, which was also her last Grand Slam win.

With Mirza’s defeat, the Indian challenge also came to an end in the first Slam of the year. 

