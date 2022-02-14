Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs SL: Australia’s Steve Smith Suffers Concussion, Ruled Out Of Remainder Of T20I Series

Steve Smith’s head thumped onto the turf during the final over of the Sri Lanka innings when he dived full length back to his right to take a catch.

AUS Vs SL: Australia’s Steve Smith Suffers Concussion, Ruled Out Of Remainder Of T20I Series
Steve Smith lies on the ground after hitting his head onto the turf while trying to take a catch . cricket.com.au

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 1:55 am

Star Australia batter Steven Smith was on Sunday ruled out of the remainder of the T20 International series against Sri Lanka after suffering a concussion while fielding during his side's win in Super Over in the second match at the SCG on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed after the match that Smith had suffered a concussion after landing on his head following a spectacular diving attempt to save a six in the final over of the second innings, according to ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

He will be subject to low-level concussion protocols over the next few days. The senior batter is expected to make a full recovery within a week but he will not play in the final three games in Canberra and Melbourne.

Related stories

AUS Vs SL: Josh Hazlewood Stars As Australia Edge Out Sri Lanka In Super Over, Take 2-0 Lead In T20I Series

AUS Vs SL, 1st T20I: Australia Canter To 20-run Win Against Sri Lanka

Smith was fielding at deep midwicket in the final over of Sri Lanka's chase when Maheesh Theekshana launched Marcus Stoinis in his direction. Smith dived full length back and to his right to catch the ball and flick it back infield in single motion but in the process, his head thumped onto the turf.

He was seen to have some discomfort and the medical staff immediately attended to him. Smith walked off without much assistance but he did not field for the final two balls or during the Super Over.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said Smith was fine despite the initial concerns. “When anyone dives and doesn't get up straight away, it’s always a bit of concern,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

“It's good to see him walking around now. He made his way off the field and he's walking around changing now. So early signs are good.”

Tags

Sports Steve Smith Australia Vs Sri Lanka AUS Vs SL Australia National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Cricket Concussion Josh Hazlewood Sydney
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh Star As Mumbai City FC Demolish Odisha FC To Move fourth

ISL 2021-22: Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh Star As Mumbai City FC Demolish Odisha FC To Move fourth

FIH Pro League 2021-22: Harmanpreet Singh Nets Four As India Demolish South Africa 10-2

IPL Auction 2022: Why Mumbai Indians Bought Injured Jofra Archer For Rs 8 Crore? Akash Ambani Explains   

IPL 2022: Fit-Again Hugh Edmeades Comes Back For Final Hour Of Auction Amid Standing Ovation

IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma Among Big Boys Snubbed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident