Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Hits The 100th Six - Stats Highlights

Sri Lanka’s middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed the 100th six of the Asia Cup 2022. The second six of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during his unbeaten 25-run knock against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 6) was the 100th in the 18th innings of the ninth match in this tournament. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit the first six off Afghanistan's right-arm medium-fast bowler Naveed-ul-Haq in the first innings of the first match of this tournament at the same ground on August 27, 2022; while Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed the 50th six of this AsiaCup.

The first six off right-arm fast-medium bowler Ebadat Hussain during his 45-run knock against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2022 was the 50th in the 10th innings of the fifth match in this tournament.

As many as 34 batters have hit 101 sixes so far with Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the top position with 10 sixes in three innings.

Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis is second with nine sixes in four innings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hit eight sixes in four innings to claim the third position. Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran and India’s Shivakumar Yadav shared the fourth spot with seven sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, Indian batters have hit the most number of sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Seven players from India have contributed 29 sixes of the 101 sixes in the Asia Cup 2022 so far.

Sixes By Each Team In Asia Cup 2022

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

India - 4 - 29 - 7 - Rohit Sharma (8 sixes);

Sri Lanka - 4 - 23 - 6 - Kusal Mendis (9 sixes);

Afghanistan - 3 - 20 - 5 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10 sixes);

Pakistan - 3 - 17 - 7 - Khushdil Shah (5 sixes);

Bangladesh - 2 - 7 - 5 - Mehdi Hasan/Afif Hossain (two each);

Hong Kong - 2 - 5 - 4 - Babar Hayat (two sixes);

Total - 9 - 101 - 34 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10 sixes)