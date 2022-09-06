IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Rohit Sharma Fifty Rebuilds India (91/2) Vs Sri Lanka

50 For Rohit Fifty for Rohit Sharma in 32 balls with a scoop off Asitha Fernando towards fine leg. Second T20 fifty for the Indian captain this year. IND 79/2 (10)

Rohit Dropped Brilliant attempt for a catch by Dasun Shanaka at cover. Rohit Sharma punches Wanindu Hasaranga off the backfoot, and Shanaka goes to his left and puts his left hand out but fails to grab the ball. Had it been taken, it would have been one of the best catches in recent times. IND 65/2 (9)

Fifty For India Fifty comes up for India in 7.1 overs. India's weakness against the left-handed pacer was once again evident today and this might haunt the team management ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, folllowing that, India have rebuld through captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with the former being more aggresive. The partnership for the third wicket has reached 41 from 32 balls. IND 54/2 (8)

Powerplay The momentun is slowly shifting towards India. Rohit Sharma slog sweeps Maheesh Theekshana for a four towards the backward square-leg. Eight runs come from the over as India end powerplay at 44/2.

Rohit Takes Charge Rohit Sharma shows his class with a massive six. He dances down the gorund against Asitha Fernando and clears deep backward square leg. Rohit follows it up with another boundary through the off side. Good over from India as 14 runs come from it. IND 36/2 (5)

Good Over First boundary from Rohit Sharma. He picks up Karunaratne quickly and pulls over mid-wicket for a boundary. Seven runs come from the over. IND 22/2 (4)

Kohli Departs Shattered! Virat Kohli is clean bowled by Dilshan Madushanka in the third over. Kohli goes for the wild swing and misses the line completely to see his all three stumps shattered. Double blow for India. IND 13/2 (2.4)

Theekshana Gets Rahul Dasun Shanaka introduces spin early. Maheesh Theekshana comes in to bowl. KL Rahul is given out by the umpire for LBW and the Indian opener goes straight for the review. Rahul dances down the track and the ball bangs directly on his boot. Impact is on line and the ball hits the stumps. Rahul goes back for 6. IND 11/1 (1.5)

Game On The players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India. Dilshan Madushanka open the bowling for Sri Lanka. Cautious start by the Indian openers. IND 4/0 (1)

Arshdeep Gets God's Backing After Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar comes in support of Arshdeep Singh. Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard.. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks For me, looking from the outside, must say Pakistan played superbly and were deserved winners. We also had a fantastic game and it's up to us to learn from where we went wrong, take the learnings and move on. Playing for India doesn't need motivation. You need to wait for the opportunity. There's no guarantee of a result but for me I look at being best prepared stay upbeat and when the opportunity comes, do the best to my ability. Not a lot of world teams get an opportunity to play a tournament like this before the T20 World Cup.

Playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Team News Sri Lanka have gone with the same team but India made one change. Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin comes in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

Toss Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dasun Shanaka elected to bowl first.

Head-To-Head India have played Sri Lanka 25 times in T20s and won 17 out of them. Sri Lanka won seven times with one match ending in no result. The only time India faced Sri Lanka in a Asia Cup game was in 2016 which the former won by five wickets.