Monza 1-2 Atalanta, Pre-Season Friendlies: De Ketelaere Nets Late Winner For La Dea In Comeback Victory

Monza vs Atalanta, Pre-Season Friendlies: Samuele Birindelli gave Monza an early lead but goals from Giorgio Scalvini and Charles De Ketelaere secured a win for Atalanta

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monza vs Atalanta pre-season friendlies 2025 Charles de Ketelaere
Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere in action against Monza.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atalanta won 2-1 against Monza in a pre-season friendly match on 6 August 2025.

  • Samuele Birindelli gave Monza the lead in the 14th minute, but Giorgio Scalvini (69') and Charles De Ketelaere (81') gave Atalanta the win.

  • Ademola Lookman was not a part of the Atalanta squad, with the Nigerian forward linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Charles De Ketelaere scored a late winner as Atalanta earned a 2-1 victory over Monza in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Wednesday. De Ketelaere struck the decisive blow eight minutes from time, combining well with El Bilal Toure before finishing at the near post. 

Atalanta named a strong line-up to take on their fellow Serie A opponents, but one notable absentee was striker Ademola Lookman, who has been linked with a move to Inter

Lookman has reportedly failed to turn up to training for the last three days, with Atalanta believed to have rejected Inter's initial bid of €45m. 

On the pitch, Ivan Juric's side found themselves behind in the 14th minute when Samuele Birindelli tucked home from inside the penalty area. 

But Giorgio Scalvini restored parity with 69 minutes on the clock with a fine header that cannoned off the crossbar on its way into the back of the net. 

And the victory was sealed shortly after by De Ketelaere, with Atalanta now preparing for their final pre-season test against Cologne before their Serie A opener on August 24. 

Data Debrief: De Ketelaere's chance to shine?

With Lookman's future at Atalanta uncertain and the loss of last season's top scorer Mateo Retegui to Al-Qadsiah, De Ketelaere could be the answer to his team's problems in the final third ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. 

Only Retegui (37) and Lookman (26) had more goal involvements across all competitions last season than De Ketelaere (25) for Atalanta, and he showcased against Monza his ability to affect games, having only been introduced in the 61st minute here. 

This season could also present a chance for Bilal Toure to make a name for himself after netting three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell with Stuttgart in 2024-25 before a metatarsal fracture cut his campaign short. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance