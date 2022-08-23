Asia Cup 2022: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Pakistan Opener

In a major blow for the Indian cricket team, head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel to United Arab Emirates for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, BCCI announced on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Asia Cup 2022 starts on August 27 with India opening their campaign against Pakistan a day later in Dubai. The BCCI said that Dravid will join the team once tested negative.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," the statement added.

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.

“We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day,” a BCCI official told PTI.

While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.

Laxman handed the coaching duties in the absense of Dravid in both Ireland and Zimbabwe and has been 100 per cent successful winning all the five matches. While India defeated Ireland 2-0 in the T20 series, the Men in Blue whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in ODIs.