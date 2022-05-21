Saturday, May 21, 2022
Argentina Include Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala In Squad For Football Friendly Against Italy At Wembley

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was in doubt for selection after an under-par season with the Serie A club. Messi too had a poor season with PSG.

Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for PSG in all competitions this season. Twitter (@PSG_English)

Updated: 21 May 2022 4:18 pm

Striker Paulo Dybala has been named in the Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. The recovering Leandro Paredes was left out on Friday. (More Football News)

The Copa America champion faces the European champion in a match that is expected to help Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni decide who to take to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Italy did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dybala was a doubt to be among Argentina's forwards as he is set to leave Juventus after a poor season. He scored 10 goals in 28 Serie A appearances. Paredes, one of the key Argentina players in recent years, underwent surgery in April for pubalgia.

The doctors at his Paris Saint-Germain club expected him to be out two months. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who had an unforgetful outing at his new club PSG also made the cut. Messi has scored 11 goals in 33 apparencies for PSG in all competitions this season.

Argentina squad vs Italy:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina, Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villareal), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton).

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate).

