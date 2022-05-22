Sunday, May 22, 2022
Angel Di Maria To Leave Paris Saint-Germain After Seven Seasons

Angel Di maria's contract is expiring and Paris Saint-Germain announced the Argentina winger's departure late Friday night.

Angel di Maria won five league titles and French Cups as well as four League Cup trophies. File Photo

Updated: 22 May 2022 9:13 am

Angel Di Maria is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after seven seasons with the club.

The Argentina winger’s contract is expiring and the French champions announced his departure late Friday night.

“Angel Di Maria has left a permanent mark on the history of the club,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “He will remain in the memories of the supporters as someone with an irreproachable attitude, who has defended our colors with faultless commitment.”

Al-Khelaifi urged fans to “head down to the Parc des Princes to give him the tribute he deserves” when PSG hosts Metz later Saturday.

In his 295th and final game for PSG, Di Maria will look to add to his 91 goals and club-record 111 assists.

The season finale kicks off with no confirmation yet on Kylian Mbappe’s future. The striker’s contract is expiring and he’s being pursued by Real Madrid. [Update: Kylian Mbappé signed a new three-year contract to stay at Paris Saint-Germain]

The 34-year-old Di Maria scored 15 goals and had 25 assists across all competitions in his first season after joining in 2015, including the record for most league assists with 18.

Di Maria had some brilliant spells with PSG, where his combination of slick passing, speed down the wing, quick feet and excellent finishing carved defenses open.

However, at other times, a lack of work rate when tracking back was criticized in some of the biggest games, especially when PSG lost tight contests in the Champions League.

He won five league titles and French Cups as well as four League Cup trophies.

