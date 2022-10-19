Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Aimchess Rapid: Indian Challenge Ends In Quarterfinals

India's challenge ended at the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament with the trio of D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Recently, D Gukesh became the youngest player to ever beat Magnus Carlsen in chess.
Recently, D Gukesh became the youngest player to ever beat Magnus Carlsen in chess. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 10:21 am

India's challenge ended at the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament with the trio of D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi bowing out in the quarterfinals. (More Sports News)

Gukesh, who had beaten world champion Magnus Carlsen during the preliminary phase, went down 1.5-2.5 to Richard Rapport after having taken the lead with a win in the second game of the four-game contest. 

The 16-year old Indian appeared to have gained the advantage when he took a 1.5-0.5 lead with a win in 32 moves in the second game after the first had ended in a stalemate.

Rapport, who is highly rated, showed his skills by winning the third game in 55 moves and then defeated his opponent in a marathon fourth game to end Gukesh's hopes.

Erigaisi, who too had upset Carlsen in the preliminary round, was outclassed by the world No.1 Norwegian 0.5-2.5.

After managing a draw from a near hopeless position in game one, Carlsen underlined his superiority to win the next two to advance to the last four round.

Gujrathi was outplayed by Jan-Krzystof Duda of Poland, losing 0.5-2.5 without much of a fight.

Gukesh and Erigaisi had finished second and fourth respectively in the preliminary phase.

Related stories

Chess: 16-Year-Old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Stuns Magnus Carlsen

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Accuses Hans Niemann Of Cheating

Pranav Anand Becomes India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

The Aimchess Rapid tournament is part of the Meltwater Champions tour and features 16 players, including five from India.

Tags

Sports D Gukesh Chess Sports Indian Chess Arjun Erigaisi Magnus Carlsen All India Chess Federation India Sports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read