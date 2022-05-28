‘Virat Kohli Made Most Mistakes In IPL 2022 Than Entire Career’, Feels Ex-India Opener Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag slammed Virat Kohli for making mindless mistakes stating the ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has committed more in IPL 2022 than his entire career. Kohli was dismissed for just seven against Rajasthan Royals on Friday ending his campaign at 341 runs.

Highlights | Scorecard | Results And Schedule | Cricket News

Kohli chased a wider delivery from Prasidh Krishna and sent a healthy edge to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson leaving Royal Challengers to a poor start against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In the end, Jos Buttler single-handedly destroyed RCB with his fourth IPL 2022 hundred helping Rajasthan Royals to their second summit clash entry in the history of the tournament. In the process, Buttler also equalled Kohli for most centuries in an IPL season. Kohli had four in the 2016 edition.

Sehwag felt Kohli looked mere shadow in IPL 2022 of what he used to be previously trying too many different things in the process. “When you are out of form, you aim to hit every delivery you face with the middle of the bat and when it does hit, it gives you confidence,” Sehwag was quoted as saying.

“He did leave a few deliveries in the first few overs, but when you are out of form, you tend to chase chose odd deliveries or follow those deliveries. This is not the Virat Kohli we know. This is someone else. He has committed more mistakes this season than he did in his entire career,” he added.

With 6624 runs from 223 games, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL and has been one of the most consistent batters around. But in IPL 2022, his consistency seemed to have fallen apart as the former India captain scored three ducks this season.

Sehwag also said Kohli has managed to get out in every possible way in IPL 2022. “When you not making enough runs, you tend to try different things and Kohli has managed to get out in every way possible this season.

“He could have either left that one or maybe hit with more power which could have sent the ball over the keeper. But it ended up being like a catch-practice drill for the keeper. Everyone thought that being a big player he would score big in such a crucial game,” added the former right-hander.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar too slammed Kohli about the way he got out against Prasidh Krishna.

“Virat wanting to be on the front foot no matter what is not helping his cause. Mental toughness takes you far sure, but technical issues cannot be ignored completely. Crunch game.. front foot to a short of length bouncing ball cost him his wicket again,” Manjrekar tweeted.