RR Vs RCB, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Bowl 1st In Qualifier 2; Both Sides Unchanged

Playing XIs Both the sides are unchanged. Here are the playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal. Royal Challengers Bangalore : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Toss Sanju Samson wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pitch Report Matthew Hayden with the pitch report for the official broadcasters. He starts with a praise for the venue. A colosseum! "No cracks, and even covering of grass," says the Aussie batting great. "Average winning score is 175".

RR's Road To Qualifier 2 RR record so far: Played - 15; Won - 9, Lost - 6 Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs at Pune;

Beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at DY Patil;

Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at Wankhede;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at Wankhede;

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at Pune;

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at DY Patil;

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Wankhede;

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets at Kolkata.

RCB's Road To Qualifier 2 RCB record so far: Played - 15; Won - 9, Lost - 6 Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at Pune;

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs ay Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at DY Patil;

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs at Pune;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets at Brabourne;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at Pune;

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at Wankhede;

Lost to Punjab Kings by 54 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs at Kolkata.

Top Orders Hold Key Playing six batsmen may be a risk for RR if their bowling fail but RCB are completely reliant on their top 5, where Rajat Patidar has arrived like a messiah. RR skipper Sanju Samson needs to be extra careful because he has a poor record against RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Bat First Or Bowl? Will the toss play a role tonight? Since 2021, teams batting first have won six games, and teams batting second have won 11 games in T20 cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera).