Tuesday, May 24, 2022
IPL 2022, Qualifier 1, GT Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Gujarat Titans Eye Final As Rain Looms Over Eden

The winner of the IPL 2022 qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will qualify for the final in Ahmedabad on May 29. Follow here live cricket scores of KKR vs LSG.

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 league stage. Get here live cricket scores of GT vs RR. (IPL)

Updated: 24 May 2022 6:35 pm

IPL 2022 table toppers Gujarat Titans are a win away from a dream final at their home ground in Ahmedabad on May 29. But in their path is a quality team like Rajasthan Royals, who seek to win the IPL a second time to pay tribute to their first captain Shane Warne. The late Australian legend had captained RR to the title in 2008, the first time the T20 extravaganza started. Both GT and RR are well matched. Although Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 run in the league stage, Tuesday will be a new day for both teams at the iconic Eden Gardens. There are rain clouds over Kolkata and both teams will have one eye on the IPL playoff playing conditions. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)

  • 24 May 2022 / 6:35 PM

    Deserving No. 1

    Not considered to be a force at the start of the tournament, Gujarat Titans were the first to enter the IPL playoffs, courtesy some fine cricket by their captain Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. South African David Miller (381 runs) is having a fine IPL season too.

  • 24 May 2022 / 6:20 PM

    Welcome To GT vs RR Qualifier 1

    IPL 2022 has moved to Kolkata and a capacity crowd should turn up to watch IPL debutants Gujarat Titans play. GT may enjoy 'home' support at Eden Gardens due to Bengal boys Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami.

