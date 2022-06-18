Youths Protest Against Agnipath In Rajasthan

Protests by hundreds of youth emerged at various places against the Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jhunjhunu. The youths had gathered at the highway in Behror and blocked it for nearly 15 minutes, police said.



They broke the windowpanes of a bus while being dispersed by the police. Similar protests were held in Jhunjhunu where the youths tried to block a road and a railway track in Chidawa. However, police dispersed the gathering.



The 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers was announced by the Centre recently. Under the scheme, soldiers are proposed to be recruited for four years on a contractual basis, and 75 percent of them would retire after serving their term, while the rest would be absorbed into the forces. The retired soldiers will neither get any pension nor health benefits.