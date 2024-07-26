National

'Pakistan Hasn't Learned Lessons': PM Modi's Message On Kargil Vijay Diwas

In a public address at Kargil War Memorial on Friday, PM Modi said India not only won the Kargil War 25 years ago, but gave a wonderful example of 'truth, restraint and strength'. The prime minister also launched an attack on the opposition over politicising the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Army.

PM Modi tribute 1999 Kargil Vijay Diwas Ladakh|
PM Modi pays tribute to 1999 Kargil war heroes | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a stern warning issued to Pakistan after paying tribute to the Indian Army bravehearts who fought valiantly during the 1999 Kargil war victory on silver jubilee celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi on Friday said India would defeat every terror challenge and will crush terrorism with full force.

Besides paying tribute, PM Modi today also carried out the "first blast" for the Shinkun La tunnel in Ladakh, which, at 15,800 feet, will be the highest when completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a program to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas - PTI
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: What all did PM Modi say?

In a public address at Kargil War Memorial, PM Modi said India not only won the Kargil War 25 years ago, but gave a wonderful example of "truth, restraint and strength". Highlighting Pakistan's failed attempts to defeat India, PM Modi slammed Pakistan for its acts of terrorism and proxy war.

"Pakistan has not learnt anything from its history. Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," PM Modi said.

Indian Army Soldiers in Drass-Kargil area | - Archival Image/PTI
25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"Today, this great land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal," he said.

Indian soldiers after winning a battle during the Kargil war - Photo: Prashant Panjiar
Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, PM Modi launched an attack on the opposition over politicising the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Army.

"Some people are also spreading the misconception that the government has brought this scheme to save pension money. The question of pension for today's recruits will arise after 30 years. Why would the government take a decision on it today? It should have left it for the governments of that time. We have respected this decision taken by the armed forces because for us, national security is paramount, not politics," he said.

Indian army's guns positioned during Kargil war with Pakistan backed Islamist militants on high altitude border in Jammu and Kashmir - Getty Images
Kargil: The War That Entered Our Living Rooms

BY Gayatri Sapru

"Be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development. In a few days, on August 5, it will be 5 years since Article 370 was abolished. Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future, talking about big dreams," PM Modi said.

