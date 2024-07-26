Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Ladakh On 25th Anniversary; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated

Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: About The Shinkun La Tunnel
PM Modi is slated to carry out the first blast of the 4.1 kilometer Shinkun La Tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road. Once the construction work is completed, this will become the tallest tunnel in the world.
The Twin–Tube Double Lane Tunnel is expected to have the capacity of crossing passages at every 500 meters. Moreover, the tunnel will also state-of-the-art technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems (SCADA), Mechanical Ventilation System, Fire Fighting Systems and Communication systems.
Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: Preparations Underway At War Memorial
Preparation underway at Kargil War Memorial ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas where the prime minister will pay tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War.
Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: Celebrations Across The Nation
Remembering the sacrifices of the Indian Bravehearts, commemorative events and ceremonies will be held nationwide including rituals, and memorial events to honor their bravery and sacrifice.
The silver jubilee celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will culminate in Dras on Friday amid a patriotic fervour. The two-day event of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh' began on Thursday in Dras.
Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: About The Day
Every year Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 a a tribute to India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This day is celebrated in remembrance of the brave Indian soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty.
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi In Ladakh
PM Modi will be in Ladakh today to attend the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. During this visit, the Prime Minister will also virtually carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project in Ladakh after paying tribute at the Kargil War Memorial.