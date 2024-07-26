National

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Ladakh On 25th Anniversary; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ladakh on Friday, July 26, to attend the 25th anniversary celebrations to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war. India is marking the 25th anniversary of its victory in the Kargil War of 1999 this year. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 as a tribute to the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in capturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999.

O
Outlook Web Desk
26 July 2024
26 July 2024
Kargil Vijay Diwas remembers Indian bravehearts | PTI
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: Today India is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 1999 Kargil War victory. This day is dedicated to the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. Commemorative events and ceremonies will be held nationwide including rituals, and memorial events to honor their bravery and sacrifice Today. PM Modi today will be visiting Ladakh to pay tribute to the bravehearts. He will also virtually carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project in Ladakh after paying tribute at the Kargil War Memorial. Preparations are underway ahead of PM Modi's arrival. The 4.1 kilometer Shinkun La Tunnel will be constructed at an altitude of 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road. Once the construction work is completed, this will become the tallest tunnel in the world.
LIVE UPDATES

Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: About The Shinkun La Tunnel 

PM Modi is slated to carry out the first blast of the 4.1 kilometer Shinkun La Tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road. Once the construction work is completed, this will become the tallest tunnel in the world.

The Twin–Tube Double Lane Tunnel is expected to have the capacity of crossing passages at every 500 meters. Moreover, the tunnel will also state-of-the-art technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems (SCADA), Mechanical Ventilation System, Fire Fighting Systems and Communication systems.

Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: Preparations Underway At War Memorial

Preparation underway at Kargil War Memorial ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas where the prime minister will pay tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War.

Indian soldiers after winning a battle during the Kargil war - Photo: Prashant Panjiar
Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: Celebrations Across The Nation

Remembering the sacrifices of the Indian Bravehearts, commemorative events and ceremonies will be held nationwide including rituals, and memorial events to honor their bravery and sacrifice.

The silver jubilee celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will culminate in Dras on Friday amid a patriotic fervour. The two-day event of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh' began on Thursday in Dras.

Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: About The Day

Every year Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 a a tribute to India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This day is celebrated in remembrance of the brave Indian soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty. 

Indian Army Marks Victory In Kargil - Photo: Indian Army Archives
Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

BY Danita Yadav

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi In Ladakh

PM Modi will be in Ladakh today to attend the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. During this visit, the Prime Minister will also virtually carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project in Ladakh after paying tribute at the Kargil War Memorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  5. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  2. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  3. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
  4. Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move
  5. Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Hernandez
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 4 People Die As Rain Batters Pune; Schools To Remain Closed In Mumbai, Dehradun, Kolhapur
  2. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Ladakh On 25th Anniversary; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated
  3. 25 Years Of Valour: Honouring The Soldiers Of The Kargil War
  4. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  5. 'We Were Completely In The Dark...': Colonel RK Srivastava’s Reflections From Kargil War
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw