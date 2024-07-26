Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Ladakh On 25th Anniversary; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated

Kargil Vijay Diwas remembers Indian bravehearts | PTI

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: Today India is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 1999 Kargil War victory. This day is dedicated to the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. Commemorative events and ceremonies will be held nationwide including rituals, and memorial events to honor their bravery and sacrifice Today. PM Modi today will be visiting Ladakh to pay tribute to the bravehearts. He will also virtually carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel project in Ladakh after paying tribute at the Kargil War Memorial. Preparations are underway ahead of PM Modi's arrival. The 4.1 kilometer Shinkun La Tunnel will be constructed at an altitude of 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road. Once the construction work is completed, this will become the tallest tunnel in the world.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2024, 07:36:16 am IST Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: About The Shinkun La Tunnel PM Modi is slated to carry out the first blast of the 4.1 kilometer Shinkun La Tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road. Once the construction work is completed, this will become the tallest tunnel in the world. The Twin–Tube Double Lane Tunnel is expected to have the capacity of crossing passages at every 500 meters. Moreover, the tunnel will also state-of-the-art technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems (SCADA), Mechanical Ventilation System, Fire Fighting Systems and Communication systems.

26 Jul 2024, 07:13:33 am IST Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: Celebrations Across The Nation Remembering the sacrifices of the Indian Bravehearts, commemorative events and ceremonies will be held nationwide including rituals, and memorial events to honor their bravery and sacrifice. The silver jubilee celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will culminate in Dras on Friday amid a patriotic fervour. The two-day event of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh' began on Thursday in Dras.

26 Jul 2024, 07:10:23 am IST Kargil War Vijay Diwas LIVE: About The Day Every year Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 a a tribute to India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This day is celebrated in remembrance of the brave Indian soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999 BY Danita Yadav