Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory

The Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over infiltrating Pakistani troops in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir

Indian soldiers after winning a battle during the Kargil war
Indian soldiers after winning a battle during the Kargil war Photo: Prashant Panjiar
The nation pays tribute to its fallen soldiers as India celebrates the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas this Friday, commemorating the historic victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The Kargil War, a prominent military conflict between India and Pakistan, lasted for two months. This day commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over infiltrating Pakistani troops in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir. As we commemorate this day, Outlook revisits the chronology of events that unfolded during the Kargil War.

3 May 1999- Local Shepherds inform the Indian Army at Banju Headquarters about intruders in the region. 

5 May 1999- Indian Army Jawans are sent to patrol the area, 5 of them are killed by the Pakistani army 

10 May 1999- Operation Vijay begins. 

16 May 1999- 56 Mountain Brigade takes over Dras-Mushkoh Sector.

18 May 1999- The Capture of Points 4295 and 4460. 

21 May 1999- 8 SIKH start siege of Tiger Hill. 

26 May 1999- Indian Air Force begins Air ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ in support of 15 Corps. 

27 May 1999- IAF’s MiG aircrafts are struck down by Pakistani forces. 

31 May 1999- Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces a war-like situation with Pakistan. 

1 June 1999- Pakistan began shelling on National Highway-1 in Kashmir and Ladakh, International Communication holds Pakistan responsible for military aggression against India. 

5 June 1999- India presents documents found on Pakistani soldiers, which officially confirm Pakistan's direct involvement in the conflict.  

9 June 1999 - Indian troops recapture two positions in the Batalik sector.

10 June 1999 - Pakistan hands over the mutilated remains of six soldiers from the Jat Regiment. 

11 June 1999 - Indian Intelligence releases an intercepted conversation between General Pervez Musharraf and CGS Lt. General Aziz Khan, further revealing the Pakistani army’s role in the infiltration. 

13 June 1999 - 56 Brigade successfully recaptured Tololing and Point 4590. Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Kargil and addressed the troops.

Indian Army Marks Victory In Kargil - Photo: Indian Army Archives
15 June 1999 - US President Bill Clinton urges Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to withdraw his forces. 

20 June 1999- 56 Brigade takes Point 5140. 

23 June 1999 - General Zinni, the Commanding General of the United States Central Command, visits Pakistan to press Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to withdraw his forces. The G-8 Nations issue a call for an end to the intrusion. 

28 June 1999- 56 Brigade takes Point 4700.

29 June 1999- 56 Brigade captures ‘Black Rock’, ‘Three Pimple’ and ‘Knoll’, Pakistani forces retreat from these areas. 

5 July 1999 - Bill Clinton meets with Nawaz Sharif, prompting the Pakistan Prime Minister to announce a withdrawal of troops from Kargil. By this time, nearly all of Mushkoh and Dras has been cleared of enemy forces. 

11 July 1999 - The Pakistani infiltrators began their retreat, allowing the Indian Army to take control of several peaks in the Batalik region. 

14 July 1999 - Prime Minister Vajpayee declared the success of Operation Vijay. The government also outlined conditions for future talks with Pakistan. 

18 July 1999 - Ceasefire to allow withdrawal of troops. 

26 July 1999 - Kargil War officially comes to an end. 

