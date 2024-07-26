Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory

The nation pays tribute to its fallen soldiers as India celebrates the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas this Friday, commemorating the historic victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The Kargil War, a prominent military conflict between India and Pakistan, lasted for two months. This day commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over infiltrating Pakistani troops in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir. As we commemorate this day, Outlook revisits the chronology of events that unfolded during the Kargil War.