'You Failed In Securing A Trade Deal. Now You Are Failing To Protect Our Country': Kharge Says To Modi

"Narendra Modi ji, your dear friend 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar' has imposed 50 per cent Tariffs on India starting today. We will lose an estimated Rs 2.17 lakh crore as the first jolt to this Tariff, across 10 sectors alone," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Photo: -PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: US imposed 50 per cent tariff came into effect in India Wednesday.

2: The additional 25 per cent tariff were imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday commented on US imposed additional tariffs coming into effect, terming it a result of its "superficial" foreign policy that would result in "huge job losses".

United States President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff shock kicked in on Wednesday, at stake is India’s resolve to protect both its strategic and economic space. 

"Narendra Modi ji, your dear friend 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar' has imposed 50 per cent Tariffs on India starting today. We will lose an estimated Rs 2.17 lakh crore as the first jolt to this Tariff, across 10 sectors alone," Kharge posted on X.

Stating that "our farmers, especially cotton farmers, have been badly hit", Kharge said, "You had said you are ready to pay any 'personal price' to protect them, but you have done absolutely nothing to soften the blow and protect their livelihoods." 

For New Delhi, Trump’s actions have come as a warning that Washington cannot be trusted. - Shutterstock
As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

BY Seema Guha

Kharge added that as per Global Trade Research Initiative, almost 1 per cent of India's GDP could be impacted, and that China would benefit from it.

Related Content
Related Content

"Several export-oriented important sectors, including MSMEs, will experience massive job losses. A snapshot -- which is just a tip of the iceberg -- reveals the Indian textile export sector is facing potential job losses of about 500,000, including both direct and indirect employment.

"In the gems and jewellery sector, 150,000 to 200,000 jobs could be at risk if the tariffs continue," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Kharge also posted that close to 1,00,000 workers involved in diamond cutting and polishing across the Saurashtra region have already lost their jobs since April, when the 10 per cent base US tariff was put in place.

The livelihoods of half-a-million shrimp farmers directly and another 2.5 million indirectly are at grave risk, he said on X.

"Indian national interest is supreme. A robust foreign policy needs substance and deft but your superficial foreign policy engagements -- smiles, hugs and selfies -- have hurt our interests. You failed in securing a trade deal. Now you are failing to protect our country," Kharge claimed.

The US Department of Homeland Security, in a draft order published on Monday, said the increased levies would hit Indian products that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Modi has promised India’s farmers that he will continue to protect their interests, come what may, even at the cost of his life. 

“Let's embrace swadeshi with pride. The things that will be made here by Japan are also swadeshi,” the PM said on Tuesday, while addressing a gathering at a Maruti Suzuki production facility in Gujarat.

“My definition of swadeshi is very simple. I am not concerned about whose money is invested...whether it is a dollar or a pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen. Those products will have the fragrance of my country's soil,” he said.

The additional 25 per cent tariff were imposed by Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

  2. US Open 2025: Sinner Starts In Dominant Fashion

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  4. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  4. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  2. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  3. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch