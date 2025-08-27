The Tariff Logjam

Clearly, uncertainty looms large on exports of mobile phones and pharmaceuticals, India’s fastest growing exports over the past few years. Since 2018-19, mobile phone exports increased over five-fold, the US being India’s largest export market. Until 2024, USA’s share in India’s mobile phone exports was around 33 per cent, but in the first half of 2025, this figure rose to over 68 per cent, making phone manufacturers in India extremely vulnerable to Trump-tariffs. The reason behind this steep increase in India’s mobile phone exports to the US was the dramatic reduction in China’s exports. In 2024, China’s share in USA’s imports of mobile phones was 45 per cent, but during January-June 2025, it was down to 23 per cent. On the other hand, India’s share increased from less than six per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, largely by capturing the market Chinese producers had vacated in anticipation of the uncertainties unleashed by Trump. This short-sightedness of the Indian mobile phone producers could hit them hard when the US imposes tariffs on mobile phones.