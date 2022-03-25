Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As UP CM In A Mega Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath’s oath taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As UP CM In A Mega Ceremony
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for second time. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 4:51 pm

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to Adityanath in a ceremony also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Related stories

All Set For Yogi Adityanath’s Mega Oath Taking Ceremony In UP Tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi, Other BJP Leaders

'Bulldozer Baba': Yogi Adityanath Gets New Moniker As BJP Sweeps UP

Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in UP on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the venue having the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh JP Nadda Keshav Prasad Maurya Brajesh Pathak
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies