5 Dead In Massive Bus-Car Collision On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura

Several casualties are feared in a major accident involving a bus and a car on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Reports said that five people have died in the incident, however, an official toll is awaited.
Visuals of the incident, showing the bus and the car in flames, suggested that the car rammed into the bus.
The sleeper coach bus with 40 people onboard and the car collided on the Yamuna Expressway within the limits of Mahawan area of Mathura on Monday morning, a Hindustan Times report cited an official as saying.
According to officials, the bus was moving from Bihar toward Delhi.
While all the passengers in the bus jumped out safely, all passengers of the car were feared to be burnt alive inside the car, the report said.
Last month, 40 people were injured after two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. The accident that took place at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura on January 15.
The accident occured around 3 am when a bus on its way from Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida.
Low visibility due to fog has been the reason behind several accidents on the Yamuna Expressway.